Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman JJ Pegues Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues has been selected with pick No. 180 in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.
An iconic Rebel during his time with the program, Pegues is a fan favorite in Oxford where he earned himself the nickname "The Mayor" in town.
The Mississippi native played two years of college ball at Auburn prior to returning home to be an Ole Miss Rebel.
In his final three seasons of eligibility at Ole Miss, Pegues totaled 110 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections and all 10 of his career sacks.
Pegues was also introduced into an offensive role after handling reps at both tight end and fullback during his time with the Ole Miss Rebels. He worked as a two-way athete and a "jack of all trades" player in Oxford.
Pegues totaled 69 yards for 10 first downs and 7 touchdowns on just 21 carries.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and just over 300 pounds, Pegues will have the ability to make an impact in the league with his sheer size and athleticism giving organizations a versatile tool at the next level.
As skilled as Pegues is on the field, it's also his character off of the field that has NFL decision-makers intrigued at what he can provide an organization,
Pegues was the 2024 Chucky Mullins Award winner, which is given to a player who emboides a leadership and high spirited role in honor of Chucky Mullins. The former Ole Miss fullback was paralyzed in a game and later passed away due to his injuries.
The award winner is then allowed to wear the retired No. 38 for that season to honor the spirit of Chucky Mullins.
Pegues is yet another part of this great defensive class for the Rebels as he enters the next phase of his playing career.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.