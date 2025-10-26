Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars Headline Latest CFP Projections
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) made a statement in Week 9 after taking down No. 13 Oklahoma to capture the program's second Top-15 victory of the year.
Behind a strong performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, No. 7 Ole Miss earned an SEC road win against a ranked opponent for the first time under Kiffin.
“Credit to Oklahoma for playing a really hard game,” Kiffin said. “That’s a hard out. To come in here and get them with [Oklahoma QB John Mateer] keeping so many plays alive and healthy now, there’s a reason those guys have beat everybody but Texas in a neutral game.
“Proud of our guys. You can’t predict things. Just talked at length to them last night about overcoming adversity. You can get up or you can get up and get stronger. We didn’t finish it off [at Georgia]. Can we be stronger in those situations? For that to happen is really cool.
"Defense really shut them out in the fourth quarter. This was a big win. This was hard. We certainly didn’t want to go on the road and lose two in a row. Proud of our guys. That’s an elite defense and elite players and elite coach.”
With the win, the Ole Miss Rebels are firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with four games remaining on the docket in 2025.
ESPN has revealed the latest projections. Where did the Rebels land?
ESPN College Football Playoff bracket projection
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Alabama (SEC champ)
No. 4 Texas A&M
First-Round Games
No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 BYU (Big 12 champ) at No. 7 Miami (ACC champ)
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Oregon
Quarterfinal Games
No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 Georgia winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
No. 11 Georgia Tech/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Alabama
No. 10 BYU/No. 7 Miami winner vs. No. 2 Indiana
No. 9 Vanderbilt/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State
