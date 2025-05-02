Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Receives Comparison to NFL MVP
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is heading to the Big Apple to begin his professional career after being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time in Oxford, joins a talented quarterback room in New York ahead of the 2025-26 season.
He'll be alongside Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as the trio of signal-callers, but Giants General Manager Joe Schoen sees a similar situation brewing to when he was in Buffalo.
Nearly a decade ago, Schoen was the Buffalo Bills' assistant general manager when the franchise selected reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
“We’ve been through this, we went through it with Josh Allen,” Schoen said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “We had a little bit different quarterback room at the time, but he was going to sit his rookie year and then halftime of the opening game we’re getting smoked by Baltimore, so we put him in and the rest was history.
"So that plan didn’t go as well, but we didn’t have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room.
“Jaxson’s going to come in, he’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him.”
NFL analysts have praised Dart and what he can provide an organization moving forward.
Now a member of the New York Giants and the franchise is salivating at the potential he attains in the Big Apple.
“Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
“Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground.
“He can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.”
