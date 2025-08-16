Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 'Betting on Himself' With The Rebels
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels signed Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss this offseason after adding the Division II All-American in April.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
Now, he's made the decision to "bet on himself" after making the move to Ole Miss despite Austin Simmons being the go-to guy for the Rebels.
“I feel like any school, you’ve got to bet on yourself. You know, you can’t back down from competition. And when I came on my visit here, I felt like it was a great family atmosphere," Chambliss said this week.
The Division II transfer is battling for QB2 duties behind Simmons where he's competing alongside AJ Maddox for snaps.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. weighed in on the competition and what he's seen from the first-year Rebels since his arrival this offseason.
Weis Weighs In: Chambliss Edition
“Yeah, he’s been very impressive lately. I think early on in camp, he was kind of learning the playbook and picking things up and it’s harder coming in in the summertime and getting caught up to speed on the system.
"Once he’s kind of got it nailed down, he’s a baller man, he can go play. He really shows up and move the ball periods where it’s real football. You’re playing down, distance situations, ultra-competitive guy. It’s been really cool to see his development even in the last week and how far he’s come.
"So I’m excited to see as he continues to progress.”
Ole Miss will roll out a new-look roster in Oxford this season with Kiffin and Co. adding a myriad of newcomers via both the Transfer Portal and 2025 Signing Class this offseason.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.