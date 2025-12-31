Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Makes Definitive Statement on Waiver Situation

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is seeking an additional season of eligibility after submitting a waiver to the NCAA in order to play for the 2026 season.

Chambliss, an All-SEC selection across his first year in Oxford, has not yet received clarity on his waiver submitted in November as he awaits a ruling.

He signed with Ole Miss where he became QB2 behind Austin Simmons, but was immediately thrown in the fire as the starter once Simmons suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.

Chambliss has lifted a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Fast forward to the conclusion of the 2025 regular season and it was revealed Chambliss is eyeing a sixth season of eligibility, but the process hasn't been kind to the electrifying quarterback so far.

Now, he's broken his silence with a definitive statement during Ole Miss' preparation for the College Football Playoff showdown against Georgia.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger’s Sam Hutchens. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

Now, all eyes remain on the elite signal-caller with clarity surrounding his waiver process remaining up in the air.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: