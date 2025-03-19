Ole Miss Football Showcases New-Look Running Back Room on Day 1 of Spring Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels entered last season with a serious debate on who would be the main carrier of the football with multiple running backs preparing to take on a workload.
Now, fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and the Rebels once again enter Spring Camp with that same question: Who is in the 2025 Ole Miss running back room and who's likely set to get the majority of reps?
Following the first day of Spring Camp on Tuesday, the Rebels first look was to returning piece Logan Diggs. The former LSU and Notre Dame running back was taking first team reps during the opening day of camp.
This makes sense as he is the only returning member of the 2025 running back room. Despite not taking any snaps until the Rebels bowl game, which he only got one carry that he took for 15 yards, Diggs has the chance to become an integral piece to the offense this fall.
There is certainly the lack of playing time with the Rebels, but Diggs can still become a huge threat to defenses.
In his collegiate career, he has racked up a total of 1720 rushing yards for 14 career touchdowns while averaging over five yards a carry. In that time, he has only lost a pair of fumbles on 337 rushing attempts.
Diggs may be the No. 1 back heading into spring ball, but Ole Miss also has some new faces looking to make an impact.
The Newcomers: Which Fresh Faces Can Shine?
The first new addition to the room is Mizzou transfer Kewan Lacy. In his true freshman year in Columbia, Lacy only appeared in six games and got 23 carries which he took for 104 but did not find the endzone.
Lacy is listed at 5'9 and 195 pounds giving him a versitile base to be a vital piece to the Rebels room.
Joining Lacy is true freshman Shekai Mills-Night, the No. 146 listed recruit in the country and sixth best running back in the class of 2024.
Mills-Knight is coming out of Baylor High School in Chattanooga (Tenn.) listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, according the Rebels official roster website.
This base will most likely see Mills-Knight in a powerback/goaline role but he has shown flashes of his true running back speed and explosivness to break off big opn field runs.
Heading into the 2025 season, prized JUCO transfer Trey Hall will most likely have to set up his redshirt status this season after he suffered a torn Achilles in a non-team related workout prior to spring ball.
Despite the loss of Hall, Ole Miss still has a strong and versatile running back room with both veteran and youthful leadership that is set for a lot of preseason competition.
But with so much time left before the start of the season, not just the Ole Miss staff will be voicing their starting choice, but the Oxford community that follows to keenly will be as well.
The season may be far away, but the more updates throughout spring ball will only seem to excel the dry period that is the offseason.
