Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Rebels Hoping to Return Key Tight End
Lane Kiffn and No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday with all eyes set to be on the SEC showdown.
For the Rebels, the program will look to get a critical component to the Rebels' offseason Transfer Portal haul back in the mix with tight end Luke Hasz continuing his rehab.
The Arkansas Razorbacks transfer quickly emerged as one of the more significant signings via the free agent market for Ole Miss with his debut remaining delayed.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder totaled 324 receiving yards on 26 receptions (12.5 YPC) and four touchdowns while starting in 11 games in 2024 for the Razorbacks.
After two seasons in Fayetteville, Hasz elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he came in as the No. 2 rated free agent tight end upon signing with Ole Miss.
“Definitely Coach Cox being a big emphasis on that just because I’ve gotten to know him for a while just from high school recruiting,” Hasz said on what led him to Ole Miss.
“Getting to work with Dae’Quan too is a really big thing. I like being able to compete with him. Just the system coach [offensive coordinator Charlie] Weis and coach Kiffin have, I think it’s a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well. Run blocking and pass game.”
Now, Hasz is a member of the Ole Miss Rebels program with Kiffin and Co. hoping to see their prized tight end make his debut in Week 3.
Hasz underwent surgery on a fractured ankle during the offseason and has remained sidelined for an extended period of time.
“Yeah, I think he’ll play this week,” Kiffin said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “He’s been working really hard and we’ll know more in the next couple days.”
Kiffin is traditionally vague with his injury reports where Wednesday's official SEC Availability Report will give a better indication as to where Hasz is from a health perspective.
