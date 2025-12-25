Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs See Betting Lines Shift Ahead of Sugar Bowl

The Grove Report

Pete Golding and Co. will head to the Bayou State on New Year's Day, clash against the Bulldogs locked in.
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to the Bayou State for a New Year's Day matchup against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs in this year's Sugar Bowl.

In what will be a rematch of an SEC thriller from October, Golding and Co. will look to avenge an early-season loss to the Bulldogs in Athens.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time. 

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

Now, the betting lines have seen slight movement ahead of next week's showdown at the Caesars Superdome.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT
Venue: Caesars SuperDome
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl ShowdownEmpty heading

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)
  • Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +198
  • Georgia: -245

Total

  • Over 55.5 (-105)
  • Under 55.5 (-115)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Sugar Bowl clash with a 39.9 percent chance to come out with a victory.

On the other side, it's the Georgia Bulldogs that have the slight advantage with a 60.1 percent chance to win and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

