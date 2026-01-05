The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Betting Lines See Major Turn Ahead of Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Pete Golding and Co. continue preparation for the Hurricanes, College Football Playoff clash inching closer.
Zack Nagy
No. 6 Ole Miss will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) this week for a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Carson Beck and a fiery Miami Hurricanes squad on Thursday.

With a berth to the National Championship on the line, Pete Golding and Co. will look to keep the magical season in Oxford alive with the Hurricanes standing in the way of a spot in the title game.

“Really just staying in the moment. The first round, I talked to the receivers a little bit, just staying in the moment and just not thinking about the championship, because you got to get through other games to get through that,” Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace said.

“And just how it’s different from the regular season, just because if you lose, you don’t have another game. Just really staying in the moment and being where your feet are.”

Now, as game day inches closer in Glendale, the betting lines have shifted once again with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining the underdogs heading into the showdown.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)
  • Miami: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +138
  • Miami: -166

Total

  • Over 51.5 (-115)
  • Under 51.5 (-105)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN

Zack Nagy
