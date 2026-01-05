Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Betting Lines See Major Turn Ahead of Fiesta Bowl Matchup
In this story:
No. 6 Ole Miss will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) this week for a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Carson Beck and a fiery Miami Hurricanes squad on Thursday.
With a berth to the National Championship on the line, Pete Golding and Co. will look to keep the magical season in Oxford alive with the Hurricanes standing in the way of a spot in the title game.
“Really just staying in the moment. The first round, I talked to the receivers a little bit, just staying in the moment and just not thinking about the championship, because you got to get through other games to get through that,” Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace said.
“And just how it’s different from the regular season, just because if you lose, you don’t have another game. Just really staying in the moment and being where your feet are.”
Now, as game day inches closer in Glendale, the betting lines have shifted once again with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining the underdogs heading into the showdown.
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)
- Miami: -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +138
- Miami: -166
Total
- Over 51.5 (-115)
- Under 51.5 (-105)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season
SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20