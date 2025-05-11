Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Spending Offseason With Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee continues navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with all eyes on the surefire weapons heading into the fall.
The junior from Kennesaw (Ga.) hauled in 49 receptions for 817 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, providing some big production from one of the younger players on the squad.
Lee utilized a big-time offseason prior to the 2024 season with his efforts paying off once the lights were turned on in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
"I feel like that just speaks on my work ethic and offseason stuff I've done, training and preparation I've done for my body," Lee said.
"Honestly, I expect nothing less from myself, and I know that going forward, I'm going to continue to do the same thing and just grow and keep trying to improve my game at all levels."
Now, Lee is taking a different approach this summer. He's working with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to get in a groove.
After handling business with Jaxson Dart in 2024, Lee will have a new signal-caller in Oxford moving forward with Austin Simmons taking over the offense.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
Simmons arrived in Oxford as a dual-sport athlete after shining as a pitcher for the Ole Miss baseball program, but has now elected to put his full focus on football.
Now, all eyes will be on what Simmons and his receiving corps can do in 2025 with Lee handling business during the offseason.
