Ole Miss Hires Dane Stevens As Passing Game Specialist For 2025 Season - Report
Dane Stevens is heading back to Oxford.
According to Football Scoop, Ole Miss is hiring the 28-year-old Georgia native for the 2025 season. Stevens, who previously worked as the primary play-caller at West Georgia, is expected to serve as a passing game specialist for head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
Prior to his stop at the FCS level, Stevens had worked under Kiffin. He also previously coached at USC, working under Steve Sarkisian and then later Clay Helton, eventually becoming an analyst for his final two seasons in Los Angeles. During his first two seasons, Stevens served as a senior analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rebels.
Last season, West Georgia's Joel Taylor hired Stevens to serve as the team's first offensive coordinator at the FCS level. The results were promising as the Wolves averaged over 260 passing yards and 30 points per contest.
Behind Stevens' play-calling, West Georgia secured an upset over playoff-bound Samford. The Wolves won four games in their first season as members of the United Athletic Conference.
For Ole Miss, the offense remains the backbone of Kiffin's roster in 2024 after a third 10-win season in five years. The Rebels might lose quarterback Jaxson Dart, but they brought back wide receiver Cayden Lee and brought up several rising receiver prospects, including Penn State's Trey Wallace.
Ole Miss opens the season at home against G5's Georgia State before diving directly into SEC play with back-to-back league outings on the road against Kentucky and at home against Arkansas.
The Rebels also hit the road to take on Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma while playing host to South Carolina and Florida. Ole Miss also faces Tulane and Washington State in non-conference play and will travel to Starkville to face off against Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl.