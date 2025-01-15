The Grove Report

Ole Miss Legend Terrence Metcalf Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Ole Miss great Terrence Metcalf was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Henry Stuart

Nov 11, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Chicago Bears offensive guard Terrence Metcalf (60) knocks the helmet off of Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) at McAfee Coliseum. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 17-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
Ole Miss football has a long and storied past with the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Rebels have 10 players in the Hall of Fame, and 13 individuals with Ole Miss ties. That list grew to 11 this past Wednesday, as offensive tackle Terrence Metcalf was elected to the Hall of Fame, Ole Miss Athletics announced in a press release.

Metcalf, a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, played at Ole Miss from 1998 to 2001. While in Oxford, he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 1998 and was a first-team SEC selection in 2000 and 2001, as well as a consensus first-team All-American in 2001.

Metcalf was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played from 2002 to 2010, suiting up for Chicago for seven years alongside offseason/practice squad stops with Detroit and New Orleans. Metcalf now serves as the head coach of the Coahoma Community College football team in his hometown of Clarksdale. Metcalf is also the father of fellow Ole Miss great DK Metcalf.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Ole Miss legend Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer in a press release. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

Metcalf helped lead Ole Miss to three bowl appearances (1997 Motor City, 1999 Independence, 2000 Music City Bowl) during his tenure as a Rebel.

Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

