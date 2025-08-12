Paul Finebaum Labels SEC Sleeper Pick With Path to the College Football Playoff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp in full swing in Oxford.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and the Rebels once again have high expectations heading into the 2025 season.
Last year, the Arizona State Sun Devils, Tennessee Volunteers, SMU Mustangs, Boise State Broncos, Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions all qualified for the 12-team College Football Playoff for the first time.
Heading into this year, more teams will be looking to punch their tickets to the 12-team field and get over the hump.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Despite replacing significant production from a season ago, including record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart, national analysts believe the Rebels have a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff.
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum explained his reasoning behind why Ole Miss could be a sleeper pick this fall on "The Paul Finebaum Show."
“Ole Miss has a very good schedule, and if they can pull an upset with that schedule that they have, I think they could be a playoff team,” Finebaum said. “But they have to twist one or two of those games.”
Ole Miss has a clash against the Georgia Bulldogs that will be a critical one for voters this season with Finebaum detailing the matchup.
“I think Ole Miss has a chance of being undefeated going to Georgia,” Finebaum recently said. “Now, I say that knowing Lane Kiffin has a propensity of blowing games early. If he can avoid that, I think he’s got a real shot at making the playoffs.”
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against the Georgia State Panthers with all eyes on the new-look roster in Oxford.
"Guys are doing really well. I'm excited about this team. A lot of new pieces. A lot of different things to look at—schemes with different players. Obviously, we lost a lot of players, but at the same time, we added a lot," Kiffin said during Fall Camp.
"You used to be able to figure out how good a team was based on their returning starters, but it's completely different because a lot of times, you're getting starters from other teams.
"On paper, that wouldn't look very good with four returning starters, but it doesn't feel like that at all out there. We have a lot of good depth at spots, a lot of players challenging each other. It's been really good."
