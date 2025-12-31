Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Massive Matchup

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs.

In what will be a rematch between a pair of SEC programs from October, Pete Golding and Co. will look to avenge a loss to Kirby Smart's crew during the regular season.

“Playing Tulane, we definitely needed to clean up some things, and you could tell we had a break from football,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said on Tuesday. “They were some things we weren’t clicking on offensive-wise and some defensive things. But I feel like it was good to get that game under Tulane and now transition into Georgia.

Now, all eyes are on the New Year's Day clash against the Bulldogs with predictions galore rolling in with kickoff less than 36 hours away.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +190

Georgia: -230

Total

Over 55.5 (-115)

Under 55.5 (-105)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

"The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

"Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete."

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels will have a 39.9 percent chance to walk away with the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in New Orleans.

On the other side, Kirby Smart and Co. have a 60.1 percent chance to earn the win with the Bulldogs coming in as 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan Says:

"Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

"Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank.

"Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset."

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

