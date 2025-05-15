The Buzz: Multiple Ole Miss Football Transfers Reveal Portal Destinations
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue roster reconstruction in Oxford with the program gearing up for a critical 2025 season this fall.
Ole Miss will have over 25 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal after hitting the recruiting trail with force, but the program has also seen multiple departures.
During the spring window of the portal, Kiffin and Co. saw a handful of players reveal their intentions of testing the free agent market.
Now, the portal destinations have been revealed.
Where have the departing Rebels landed?
The Departing Rebels: Transfers Find New Homes
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Clarkson, who transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Ole Miss handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons during Spring Camp where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
It was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons, leading to the departure of the former Louisville signal-caller.
After a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clarkson has now found his new home after committing to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
Jordon Simmons: Running Back
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departed after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was then in search of a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
Now, the former Ole Miss running back has revealed he'll head to the Peach State after committing to the Georgia State Panthers.
Other Departures to Know:
- OL Cam East: Tulsa
- Jarnorris Hopson: Lane College
- Jordan Smart: Arkansas State
