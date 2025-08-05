The Preseason Coaches Poll: Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs Headline SEC Schools
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels cracked the Top-25 in the Preseason Coaches Poll with the program coming in at No. 15 ahead of the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin's squad is one of nine SEC teams in the preseason Top 25, alongside No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 21 Texas A&M. Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt all received votes.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is preparing to lead a new-look Rebels this upcoming season with all eyes on the program in Oxford.
Following SEC Media Days, Ole Miss began generating significant buzz with Simmons emerging as a player to know ahead of the season.
He's garnered high praise this offseason with former Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart even hyping up the new quarterback for the Rebels.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," he said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
But Dart isn't the only one intrigued with what Simmons can provide the program.
CBS Sports recently revealed the quarterback rankings in the Southeastern Conference with Simmons landing in the middle of the pack at No. 8.
"Like Lincoln Riley's passers, you can pencil in major production under Lane Kiffin at the quarterback spot. And he's confident in Simmons since the Rebels didn't pursue a starting quarterback in the portal this cycle after losing Jaxson Dart.
"In limited duty last fall, Simmons flashed, most notably with his touchdown drive in the first half of the Rebels' win over Georgia. Simmons doesn't have nearly as much film as some of the players behind him in these rankings, but at season's end, his numbers will be in the top tier of the conference."
2025 AFCA Coaches Poll
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Iowa State
21. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
