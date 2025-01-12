The Grove Report

Two Future Football Rebels Shine at Navy All-American Bowl

Shekai Mills-Knight and Winston Watkins look ready to make an early impact in Oxford.

Jackson Harris

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Navy All-American Bowl showcases some of the top talent in the country each year, and two 2025 Ole Miss Rebel signees were in attendance on Saturday.

Running back Shekai Mills-Knight out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga and Winston Watkins out of Venice H.S. in Florida are two four-star signees who got to show the nation how talented they were, and both produced on Saturday.

Mills-Knight ripped off a solid 20-yard run while Watkins flashed with his athleticism and ability to make something out of nothing when plays break down. You can view a Watkins highlight below.

Mills-Knight committed to the Rebels in August of last year, filling a spot in the Ole Miss recruiting class that was desperately needed at the running back position. The Rebels struggled at times on the ground in 2024, and the hope from fans in Oxford is that this young talent can produce early and often beginning in the fall.

Watkins chose Ole Miss on Early Signing Day over offers from Colorado, Indiana, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and others. He decommitted from Colorado on Nov. 12, giving the Rebels just enough room to swoop in and snag his talents at the final hour.

It should be fun to watch both of these players once they get on campus to see if they can get on the field early and make an instant impact for the Rebels in 2025. Ole Miss is expected to have a very different appearance on offense next season with so many players departing for the NFL.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

Former Ole Miss Football Superstar AJ Brown Named AP All-Pro Second Team

The Pete Golding Effect: How Ole Miss Football Will Reload Defensively in 2025

TV Viewer Numbers For Gator Bowl Between Ole Miss, Duke Revealed

NFL Scout: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Will Be 'Major Steal' in 2025 NFL Draft

Ole Miss Rebels RB Ulysses Bentley Declares for NFL Draft

Published
Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Football