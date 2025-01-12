Two Future Football Rebels Shine at Navy All-American Bowl
The Navy All-American Bowl showcases some of the top talent in the country each year, and two 2025 Ole Miss Rebel signees were in attendance on Saturday.
Running back Shekai Mills-Knight out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga and Winston Watkins out of Venice H.S. in Florida are two four-star signees who got to show the nation how talented they were, and both produced on Saturday.
Mills-Knight ripped off a solid 20-yard run while Watkins flashed with his athleticism and ability to make something out of nothing when plays break down. You can view a Watkins highlight below.
Mills-Knight committed to the Rebels in August of last year, filling a spot in the Ole Miss recruiting class that was desperately needed at the running back position. The Rebels struggled at times on the ground in 2024, and the hope from fans in Oxford is that this young talent can produce early and often beginning in the fall.
Watkins chose Ole Miss on Early Signing Day over offers from Colorado, Indiana, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and others. He decommitted from Colorado on Nov. 12, giving the Rebels just enough room to swoop in and snag his talents at the final hour.
It should be fun to watch both of these players once they get on campus to see if they can get on the field early and make an instant impact for the Rebels in 2025. Ole Miss is expected to have a very different appearance on offense next season with so many players departing for the NFL.