Was Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. A Favorite For The Florida Atlantic Job?
According to ESPN, Florida Atlantic is targeting Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley for their head coach opening following the firing of Tom Herman earlier this season.
The Red Raider play-caller, however, wasn't the only person with an offensive background in the running for the position.
According to multiple reports, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. had emerged as the front-runner for the Florida Atlantic job. Much like Kittley, 33, Weis, 31, would have been among the youngest head coaches at the FBS level.
There are connections between the No. 15 Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) and Owls (3-9, 1-7 American) that made sense on paper. Weis Jr. coached at FAU from 2018-19 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under current Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.
Weis also has ties to the state during his tenure at Florida (2011) and South Florida as the Bulls offensive coordinator for two seasons before reuniting with Kiffin in Oxford.
Kiffin and Weis Jr. have formed a strong bond over their four combined seasons in Boca Raton and Oxford. In 2019, the Owls' offense ranked 14th nationally in scoring after averaging 36.4 points per contest. That was also good enough to help the Owls claim their first Conference USA Title since 2017, Kiffin's first season with the program.
Wies, who worked as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was influential in the development of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels' all-time leader in passing yards finished fourth nationally in passing yards (3,875), 11th in completion percentage (68.6) and second in passer rating.
Florida might not be done with the Rebels' rising star. With the Central Florida job open, could Weis be a candidate to replace Gus Malzahn, who recently resigned as the Knights head coach to take over as Florida State's offensive coordinator?
Current USF coach Alex Golesh is also considered a candidate to replace Malzahn in Orlando, so the Bulls could pivot toward Weis for a reunion if the second-year man departs Tampa later this season.
The Rebels await the results of the SEC Championship to figure out when they sit in the College Football Playoff standings come Sunday afternoon.