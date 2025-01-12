WATCH: Former Ole Miss DB Deane Leonard Makes Crazy Toe-Tapping NFL Interception
The football season may be over for the Ole Miss Rebels, but the program has multiple former stars taking place in the NFL's postseason action, including the games in Wild Card Weekend.
One of the players active in the postseason is former Rebel defensive back Deane Leonard who takes the field with the Los Angeles Chargers. Leonard suited up for Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021, and the Calgary, Alberta, native was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
On Saturday, Leonard made his mark on Wild Card Weekend with an impressive toe-tapping interception hauled in against the Houston Texans. You can view the play below.
The Chargers would go on to lose to the Texans 32-12 and see their season come to a close in the process, but this play was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing result for the L.A. faithful.
Over his three-year NFL career, Leonard has seen action in 38 games (with three starts) and has tallied 41 total tackles and forced one fumble. In the two years at Ole Miss, he played in 19 games, tallying 64 total tackles (38 solo), one tackle for loss and 11 passes defended.
This marked Leonard's first career interception in the National Football League, and he will look to carry that momentum into another professional season in 2025.