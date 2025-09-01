The Grove Report

Week 1 Power Rankings: Ole Miss Football, Oregon, Notre Dame and Michigan Make Moves

Lane Kiffin and Co. are fresh off of a Week 1 win, dominate at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against Georgia State.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 21 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 2 with a Southeastern Conference showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats on the docket for Saturday afternoon.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Lexington (Ky.) for an SEC matchup against the Wildcats with storylines galore surrounding the contest.

After falling to Kentucky a season ago, all eyes are on the matchup on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field with Kiffin and the Rebels looking to get revenge.

“It was horrible,” Kiffin said of last year's matchup. “I mean it was horrible on all fronts because it was such a bizarre game that, and in football everything can go different ways, but it was like all these plays.

“It was really hard to deal with because I just didn’t think we played that well, either, and still had the ball ahead later in the game. Then drive down and then the missed field goal was just, it all sucked.”

But Ole Miss will enter the matchup 1-0 after taking down Georgia State 63-7 on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a lopsided victory.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Rebels have America's attention with signal-caller Austin Simmons under center looking to rejuvenate the program once again - as Jaxson Dart did a season ago.

Following the Week 1 win, CBS Sports has revealed the latest Power Rankings with the Rebels becoming a team to keep tabs on.

The CBS Sports Power Rankings: Week 1

Note: "Keep in mind, these are betting power rankings, so teams like Texas and Alabama don't fall too far. Even though Florida State upset the Crimson Tide, oddsmakers would make Alabama favored again on neutral field. We have to take those things into account when rating teams for college football betting purposes," CBS Sports wrote.

Tier 1

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. Texas Longhorns

Tier 2

5. LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Tier 3

6. Clemson Tigers
7. Oregon Ducks 
8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Tier 4

9. Miami Hurricanes 
10. Texas A&M Aggies
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tier 5

12. Ole Miss Rebels 
13. Florida Gators
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Auburn Tigers
16. South Carolina Gamecocks 
17. Oklahoma Sooners 

Ole Miss lands in Tier 5 at the No. 12 overall slot after a Week 1 victory in the latest CBS Sports Power Rankings,

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Tier 6

18. Utah Utes
19. Florida State Seminoles
20. SMU Mustangs

Ole Miss will travel to Lexington in Week 2 with a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?

The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football