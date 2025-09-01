Week 1 Power Rankings: Ole Miss Football, Oregon, Notre Dame and Michigan Make Moves
No. 21 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 2 with a Southeastern Conference showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats on the docket for Saturday afternoon.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Lexington (Ky.) for an SEC matchup against the Wildcats with storylines galore surrounding the contest.
After falling to Kentucky a season ago, all eyes are on the matchup on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field with Kiffin and the Rebels looking to get revenge.
“It was horrible,” Kiffin said of last year's matchup. “I mean it was horrible on all fronts because it was such a bizarre game that, and in football everything can go different ways, but it was like all these plays.
“It was really hard to deal with because I just didn’t think we played that well, either, and still had the ball ahead later in the game. Then drive down and then the missed field goal was just, it all sucked.”
But Ole Miss will enter the matchup 1-0 after taking down Georgia State 63-7 on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a lopsided victory.
The Rebels have America's attention with signal-caller Austin Simmons under center looking to rejuvenate the program once again - as Jaxson Dart did a season ago.
Following the Week 1 win, CBS Sports has revealed the latest Power Rankings with the Rebels becoming a team to keep tabs on.
The CBS Sports Power Rankings: Week 1
Note: "Keep in mind, these are betting power rankings, so teams like Texas and Alabama don't fall too far. Even though Florida State upset the Crimson Tide, oddsmakers would make Alabama favored again on neutral field. We have to take those things into account when rating teams for college football betting purposes," CBS Sports wrote.
Tier 1
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. Texas Longhorns
Tier 2
5. LSU Tigers
Tier 3
6. Clemson Tigers
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Tier 4
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Texas A&M Aggies
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Tier 5
12. Ole Miss Rebels
13. Florida Gators
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Auburn Tigers
16. South Carolina Gamecocks
17. Oklahoma Sooners
Ole Miss lands in Tier 5 at the No. 12 overall slot after a Week 1 victory in the latest CBS Sports Power Rankings,
Tier 6
18. Utah Utes
19. Florida State Seminoles
20. SMU Mustangs
Ole Miss will travel to Lexington in Week 2 with a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
