Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Nate Gabler

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do. 

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days. 

Below, you'll find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report. Now go get yourself caught up so you can chat intelligently with your friends, family and coworkers:

Monday:

COLUMN: The Week That Sports Got a State Flag Changed

Ole Miss Adds 4-star WR Marc Britt for the 2020 Season

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Tuesday:

SEC Roundtable: Fresh Faces You Need to Know From Around the Conference

BREAKING: Ole Miss to Have In-Person Class, Will Bring Students Back to Campus

Wednesday:

June Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand with the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Thursday:

VIDEO: NCAA Player Empowerment and a Less Toxic Egg Bowl?

Keith Carter: "I'm Less Optimistic Today About a Normal Start"

Rebels Announce Pair of Women's Basketball Staff Changes

Friday:

D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

Saturday:

Grae Kessinger Coping With Lost Season, Taking Up Golfing

Sunday:

Ole Miss Linebacker Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

The best returning position group the Ole Miss football team has entering 2020 is their linebackers. For Co-Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin, that couldn't work out any better.

Nate Gabler

Grae Kessinger Coping with Lost Season, Taking Development into His Own Hands

Baseball is the coping mechanism for many baseball players. The sport runs their lives and sets their schedules. Essentially, a professional baseball player's universe revolves around the baseball calendar. Until there is no calendar.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss DC D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is stoked to be back in the SEC. But how can Ole Miss return to the top of the conference? To Durkin, one word can answer that question.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter: "I'm Less Optimistic Today About a Normal Start"

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter was fairly confident we'd play a college football season on time. Recently, that optimism is waning.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA Player Empowerment and a Less Toxic Egg Bowl?

Welcome to the newest feature from The Grove Report – Behind Enemy Sidelines. We're joined by Joel Coleman of SI's Cowbell Corner for a weekly video segment targeting all Mississippians.

Nate Gabler

Rebels Announce Pair of Women's Basketball Staff Changes

Boe Pearman has been named the associate athletics director for Ole Miss women’s basketball, and current assistant director of on-campus recruiting Chelsea Wolf has been promoted to coordinator of basketball operations, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Nate Gabler

June Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Through the month of June, a look at where Ole Miss football stands with their 2021 recruiting class.

Nate Gabler

Will empty stadiums impact officiating?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Ole Miss baseball landed a commitment on Tuesday night from Bryce Dolby, a right handed pitcher in the recruiting class of 2022 out of Virginia.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: Ole Miss to Have In-Person Class, Will Bring Students Back to Campus

Ole Miss will be having in-person classes and will bring students back to campus this fall, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Nate Gabler