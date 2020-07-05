Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Below, you'll find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report. Now go get yourself caught up so you can chat intelligently with your friends, family and coworkers:

Monday:

COLUMN: The Week That Sports Got a State Flag Changed

Ole Miss Adds 4-star WR Marc Britt for the 2020 Season

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Tuesday:

SEC Roundtable: Fresh Faces You Need to Know From Around the Conference

BREAKING: Ole Miss to Have In-Person Class, Will Bring Students Back to Campus

Wednesday:

June Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand with the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Thursday:

VIDEO: NCAA Player Empowerment and a Less Toxic Egg Bowl?

Keith Carter: "I'm Less Optimistic Today About a Normal Start"

Rebels Announce Pair of Women's Basketball Staff Changes

Friday:

D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

Saturday:

Grae Kessinger Coping With Lost Season, Taking Up Golfing

Sunday:

Ole Miss Linebacker Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

