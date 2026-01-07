What They Said: Ole Miss Football Defense The X-Factor For Miami Hurricanes Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) continued preparations this week for Thursday's Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Miami, with the Rebels' defense and special teams units sharpening their focus ahead of one of the biggest games in program history.

Ole Miss enters the postseason semifinal coming off a physical, disciplined defensive performance against Georgia and will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's matchup, where field position and situational execution are expected to play a pivotal role.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, assistant coach Joe Judge, TJ Dottery, Wydett Williams Jr. and kicker Lucas Carneiro met with the media during Fiesta Bowl week to preview the semifinal showdown.

Effort

The Rebels' defensive identity has been built on effort, communication and trust, qualities that were on full display in Ole Miss's quarterfinal win over Georgia.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said the unit's postseason approach has been centered on consistency and attention to detail as the Rebels prepare for a Miami offense capable of generating explosive plays.

"Our focus is on playing fast and playing together," Brown said. "When we communicate and trust our keys, we're able to fly around and make plays. That's what we've emphasized all week."

Ole Miss limited Georgia to 343 total yards in the CFP quarterfinal, consistently winning first down and forcing the Bulldogs into third and long situations. Brown credited the defensive line's ability to control the line of scrimmage for allowing the second level to play freely and aggressively.

"We don't ask our guys to do anything special," Brown said. "We ask them to do their job and do it with maximum effort."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Veterans

Linebacker TJ Dottery has been a steady presence at the heart of the Ole Miss defense throughout the season, and he said preparation has remained business-like despite the magnitude of the moment.

Dottery noted that the team's veteran leadership has helped keep the unit grounded as the Rebels move deeper into the College Football Playoff.

"We've been through a lot together as a defense," Dottery said. "Our mindset doesn't change. It's about going 1-0, trusting the guy next to you and playing with discipline."

In the secondary Wydett Williams Jr. echoed that sentiment, emphasizing communication and situational awareness as key points of emphasis this week.

Williams said facing a Miami offense with speed on the perimeter requires constant attention to alignment and leverage.

"In games like this, it's all about details," Williams said. "Eye discipline, communication, knowing where your help is, those things matter even more when you're playing fast teams."

Ole Miss's defense has forced timely stops throughout the postseason, using sound tackling and disciplined coverage to limit explosive plays.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Special Teams

Lucas Carneiro played a pivotal role in Ole Miss's quarterfinal victory over Georgia, delivering a composed performance in one of the biggest moments of the season.

Carneiro connected on two field goals from 50 plus yards and hit the game winning kick that sealed the Rebels' advancement to the CFP semifinals.

"In games like that, you just trust your preparation," Carneiro said. "I've taken those kicks thousands of times in practice, so when the moment comes, it's about staying calm and doing your job."

Carneiro's performance underscored the importance of special teams execution in postseason play, where points are often at a premium and momentum can swing on a single snap. His consistency provided stability for Ole Miss throughout the game and allowed the Rebels to capitalize on scoring opportunities when drives stalled.

Ole Miss has continued to stress fundamentals throughout the season and will lean on that preparation as it approaches one of the biggest games in program history.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

Kirk Herbstreit Shares Take on Ole Miss and the SEC as Oregon, Indiana Battle in CFP

Join the Community: