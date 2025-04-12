Will the New Orleans Saints Draft Ole Miss Football's Jaxson Dart?
With the NFL Draft just under two weeks away, the final mock drafts and scouting reports are being prepared and published by the media.
Often times, these reports close to the draft reveal new information about which player a franchise will select, and give insight into whose stock is rising and whose is falling.
This was once again the case this past Saturday, as ESPN analyst Todd McShay released his latest mock draft, which projects the New Orleans Saints to select Ole Miss football's Jaxson Dart with the 9th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound quarterback broke multiple Ole Miss program records, led the Rebels to three-straight winning seasons, including back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and led the SEC in passing yards this past season.
Dart was also second in the nation in passing yards, throwing for 4,279 yards, alongside 29 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions.
With plenty of accolades, a strong statistical season, and standout performances at the NFL Combine, it's no surprose as to why Dart has skyrocketed up draft boards in the past month.
The Saints need a quarterback, and Dart fills that need in spades.
Dart possesses arguably the most accurate deep-ball in this draft class, and can make quick decisions and progress through his reads.
While he will loom to throw first, Dart is an effective runner, and can both escape the pocket and takeoff down field for positive yardage.
New Orleans is in fresh off a coaching change, hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordnator Kellen Moore as the teams new head coach.
Moore is coming off a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and directed a prolific run-pass option offense this past season, with Jalen Hurts at it's center.
The offense was so effective in fact, that Hurts brought home Super Bowl MVP, and became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to throw and run for over 100 yards.
The offensive schemes the Saints will utilize and the one the Rebels used this past season are almost identical.
Dart thrived in Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense this past season, recording his best statistical year yet, as Weis Jr. won the SEC's Graphite Award, given to the best play caller in the conference.
Dart would be entering a system he's been playing in for three seasons now, and also excelled in.
Should the Saints draft Dart's at pick No. 9, it would be the ideal outcome for both teams.
The Saints are seemingly just a quarterback away from reaching the postseason, where they have been absent from since 2020.
If New Orleans pulls the trigger on Dart, they will be getting a quarterback who's a proven winner, and a playmaker at every level.
