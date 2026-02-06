Ole Miss Baseball Ace Hunter Elliott Earns Spot on Prestigious Preseason Watch List

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball announced the Preseason Watch List for the Golden Spikes Award Friday Afternoon, naming Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott as one of the 55 players to watch this season.

This is the third time Elliott has made a Golden Spikes Watch List, being named a member of the 2025 Midseason Watch List and the 2023 Preseason Watch List.

This is another in a long list of preseason accolades for the lefthander after being named a Preseason All-American by the NCBWA, Perfect Game, and D1Baseball and a Preseason All-SEC First Teamer by the SEC's coaches. D1Baseball also named him the Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the fifth best starting pitcher in the entire country.

Elliott made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team's primary Friday night starter in 2025, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.

Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.

He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons. His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Baseball.

The Ole Miss Baseball TV Schedule:

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the SEC Baseball Television schedule Tuesday afternoon, featuring the Ole Miss Rebels seven times throughout the 2026 season.

2026 Ole Miss Baseball Television Schedule

March 19 vs. Kentucky – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

March 29 vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. on SEC Network

April 4 at Florida – 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

April 25 vs. Georgia – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

May 3 at Arkansas – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

May 10 vs. Texas A&M – 5 p.m. on SEC Network

May 12 vs. UT Martin – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 14-16) will be selected to air on SEC Network.

All 15 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised May 19-24. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network followed by the championship game on ABC.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: