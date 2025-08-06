Ole Miss Rebels Softball's Delaney Rummell Returns to Join Staff in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. – Former Ole Miss softball player Delaney Rummell has returned to Oxford, as the program's new Director of Operations.
Rummell returns to Oxford after competing for the Rebels during the 2024 season, following her transfer from Illinois.
Rummell hit .251 with three home runs and 24 RBI over 58 starts in her lone season in Oxford.
Over her five collegiate seasons, Rummell hit a combined .268 with 27 home runs, 38 doubles and 135 RBI over 236 games and starts.
A key starter on the 2024 roster, her efforts helped lead the Rebels back to the NCAA Tournament.
The former All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Defensive Team honoree most recently worked with the NCAA in leadership development, where she helped manage travel logistics and communication for consultants, speakers and program participants, while planning and implementing programs to educate and empower student-athletes, coaches and administrators in leadership development.
Rummell also spent time with Illinois prior to attending Ole Miss, working as both a student-athlete development intern and in development operations, where she coordinated scheduling, ticket allocation and event logistics for Fighting Illini events.
Rummell graduated from Ole Miss with a Master of Science in sport analytics in 2024, recording a 4.0 GPA.
Rummell graduated from Illinois in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in recreation, sport and tourism.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.