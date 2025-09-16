The Preview: Ole Miss Volleyball To Complete Home Swing Against Memphis Tigers
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program wraps up a brief two-match home swing, hosting Memphis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.
The Rebels (4-3, 0-0 SEC) will resume the lengthy all-time series against the Tigers (7-2, 0-0 AAC) for the first time since 2018. The match will be streamed via SEC Network Plus.
Tuesday's match is the program's pediatric brain cancer awareness match. For more information on this cause, be sure to visit head coach Bre Henry's Instagram page. Fans are encouraged to wear white.
RALLY POINTS
- The Rebels look to improve to 2-0 at home on Tuesday as they welcome Memphis to Gillom.
- Senior Mokihana Tufono was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team ahead of the 2025 campaign and has continued her high-level play, recording her ninth career 50-assist match in a win over Wyoming.
- The Rebels offense is finding its groove, hitting a sizzling .391 in a sweep of Louisiana. That's the highest hitting percentage by the Rebels since beating Alcorn State in 2023.
- Ole Miss remains undefeated when hitting over .150 this season. All three losses have come when the team falls under the threshold.
- Niesen now stands at 1,506 career digs, with the total ranking second all-time at Ole Miss and just 126 away from the all-time record.
- Junior Gabi Placide has made an immediate impact since coming to Oxford, ranking seventh in the SEC with 112 kills and eighth in the SEC in points with 129.0 through the first few weeks of the season.
SERIES HISTORY
Ole Miss and Memphis share a long and storied non-conference rivalry which commenced in 1977. The Rebels hold a 37-32 advantage and have won three of the last four matchups.
Last time the two teams faced was in 2018, with Memphis claiming a narrow 3-2 victory. Emily Stroup, Ole Miss' all-time leader in kills, recorded a then career-best 27 in the match to lead all players.
Stroup also added 12 kills for a double-double. The Rebels began the series on a high note, winning the first seven games against the Tigers.
LAST TIME OUT
The Rebels surged to a .391 hitting percentage, good for their highest since a 2023 win over Alcorn State, pounding Louisiana 3-0 in the 2025 home opener.
Shayla Meyer led all Rebels with 10 kills, while Melia Johnson surged with nine kills on 14 swings.
Carly Paugh became the first Rebel freshman since Sasha Ratliff to record five blocks in a match, while also adding eight kills on .400 hitting as the Rebels earned a convincing victory in their return to Gillom.
CAN YOU DIG IT?
Senior libero Cammy Niesen enters her final collegiate season with eyes on not only setting, but ultimately smashing the program's all-eras dig record.
The 2024 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year has been a model of consistency her entire career and stands just 126 digs away from setting a new record that is currently held by Morgan Springer.
Niesen has quietly emerged as one of the best liberos in the SEC over her dynamic career. Last season, Niesen led the SEC in total digs with 537, which also ranked 33rd in the nation.
Niesen's digs per set stood at third in the SEC at 4.48, just marginally behind Missouri's Maya Sands (4.53) and Arkansas' recent graduate Courtney Jackson (4.49).
In fact, Niesen ranks eighth in the NCAA on the active digs leaderboard with 1,506.
Active Leaders
1. Emma Hickey, Valparaiso - 2,278
2. Lauren Lindseth, Montana State - 1,639
3. Maya Sands, Missouri - 1,630
4. LonDynn Betts, West Virginia - 1,537
5. Emma Farrell, Wake Forest - 1,532
6. Campbell Jensen, UC Irvine - 1,531
7. Ella Voegele, St. Thomas - 1,512
8. Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss - 1,506
9. Breanna Mitchell, Boise State - 1,462
10. Kamryn Farris, South Dakota - 1,425
FILLING THE VOID
While the Rebels have had to replace much of their offensive attack from 2024, several newcomers have immediately stepped up.
The hitters are led by transfer Gabi Placide, who surged to 112 kills and a .238 hitting percentage through the first seven matches of the season and already ranks seventh in the SEC in total kills.
Redshirt freshman Melia Johnson has also stepped up, opening her collegiate career with 10 or more kills in four of her first seven collegiate matches.
HONORED BY THE SEC
Setter Mokihana Tufono, who turned heads in her debut season in Oxford, was named to the All-SEC Preseason Team earlier this offseason.
Tufono, who started her collegiate career at UCLA, developed into one of the top setters in the conference under head coach Bre Henry, earning AVCA All-South Region honors and recording 1,173 assists. Tufono also notched 286 digs, 60.0 total blocks, 43 kills and 21 service aces.
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Throughout the entirety of the 2025 season, Ole Miss athletics and the volleyball program will honor and recognize many who have contributed to the success and legacy of the program over 50 years of volleyball.
The program has tallied over 800 wins, reached five NCAA Tournaments and won the 2017 NIVC championship.
Nineteen student-athletes have earned All-SEC honors, 16 have earned AVCA All-Region and three have been named All-Americans as the program has blossomed over generations of standout student-athletes.
The success of the program has built on the foundation of countless student-athletes who have gone on to earn a degree from the University of Mississippi and take their talents throughout the world.
CLIMBING THE LADDER
Several Rebels are poised to etch their names in the all-time record books in 2025 across multiple different metrics.
In addition to her pursuit of the all-eras digs record at Ole Miss, Cammy Niesen is also poised to enter the top-10 all-time in service aces, with 60 in her career.
That stands just nine outside the rally scoring era's top-10. Shayla Meyer also has her sights on the same list, standing at 53 service aces across just over two seasons of action.
Mokihana Tufono continues her rapid ascent of the assists charts in her short time at Ole Miss. Tufono currently sits ninth all-time in the rally scoring era with 1,442 and 16th across all eras, despite only playing just 35 matches as a Rebel.
