Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Lands Visit From No. 3 Wide Receiver in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews made his way to Oxford on Thursday for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
On Thursday, Mathews made his way to Oxford for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, but he's also locked in a return trip for what will be a multi-day stay.
As it currently stands, Mathews has official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20).
Mathews was joined by the No. 3 rated quarterback in America on his trip to Oxford.
The Thursday Visitor: Ryder Lyons
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he locks in on his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder rounded out his junior campaign in 2024 with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions after continuing his impressive prep career.
He's now up to an impressive 84 career passing touchdowns with only 14 interceptions throughout his three seasons of high school ball.
Up next for Lyons, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is checking out a handful of schools he's ready to visit this offseason.
The California native has multiple West Coast schools on his radar, but will also branch out to the SEC with programs gaining his attention.
Lyons caught up with On3 Sports last month where he listed five programs he's set to visit across the next few weeks: The Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.
Now, according to On3 Sports, Lyons will be in Oxford on Thursday to visit with Kiffin and the Rebels. He will be in for Spring Camp to watch practice.
The prized quarterback stole headlines earlier this month after taking a surprise visit to FCS program Sacramento State, but it's clear the elite prospect will remain focused on Power Four schools.
Lyons caught up with High School On SI to discuss his recruitment process and the buzz on schools he's interested in.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons said of which school he talks to the most. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
It'll be a rigorous process for Lyons down the stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of schools looking to reel in the talented quarterback.
