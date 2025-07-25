Miami Hurricanes Trending for Prized Ole Miss Football, Indiana Hoosiers Target
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star safety Cortez Redding will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers and North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday, July 25.
Redding, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, has earned double-digit offers with the likes of the USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions extending scholarships.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has narrowed his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the Georgia native.
He's taken official visits to each of his finalists with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff getting him over to campus during the weekend of May 30.
The multi-day stay provided a chance for Redding to soak in the scenes of Oxford alongside multiple priority targets that joined him in town.
Redding is now just hours away from going public with a commitment decision with four schools in the mix.
What is the talented defensive back looking for in a program?
“I want to go where I can play and get my feet wet early for a coaching staff that develops my body and mind for the next level," Redding previously told On3 Sports.
"Then I want a school that prepares me for life after football and teaches me about manhood, my future with a wife, kids and things like that. Those are the main four things I look for in a school.”
With a decision near, there's one program surging down the stretch: Miami.
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes appear to be the program trending down the stretch for the sought-after safety with the ACC school looking to add Redding to the 2026 haul.
