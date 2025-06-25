No. 1 Tight End in America, Ole Miss Football Target Predicted to Land at Alabama
Dunlap (Ill.) four-star tight end Mack Sutter continues winding down his recruitment process with a handful of schools heavily in the mix.
Sutter, the No. 1 tight end in America, has logged multiple visits to see Lane Kiffin and Co. during his prep career, but it'll be a battle against multiple top programs.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Illinois Fighting Illini as he narrows his focus on the four schools, according to Rivals.
The Alabama Crimson Tide remain a threat in his recruitment and have surged as "contenders" this offseason, according to multiple reports.
“Coach DeBoer and I talked a little football, but he told me how he needed me there,” Sutter told On3 Sports. “Everywhere I went on this visit, I felt like a big priority.
"They really showed me that I am a guy they need, that they care about me and that I am pretty big in what they are trying to do. That felt good to me.
“This visit was a lot more personable. They made me feel great. My parents felt it too. Alabama is up there for me. They check the boxes for me and they are in a pretty good spot.”
The Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to make up ground fresh off of an official visit to Oxford last month, but will be fending off the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It's clear the vision that the Crimson Tide have for Sutter with their pitch quickly giving Sutter something to think about with Alabama trending.
This week, Kalen DeBoer and Co. received a prediction to land the top-ranked tight end in America as he continues leaning towards Tuscaloosa.
Kiffin and Co. remain in the hunt for the Illinois native with tremendous upside as the program keeps tabs on multiple tight ends in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 class with a handful of players committed as it currently stands.
