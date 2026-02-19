Ole Miss Football and Indiana Hoosiers Among Top Landing Spots for Coveted EDGE

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford three-star edge rusher Keysan Taylor has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment this offseason.

Taylor checks in as a consensus Top-35 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Class with contenders emerging in his process as Golding and Co. look to make their presence felt for the Indiana native.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Wisconsin Badgers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Taylor has shined as a two-way weapon on the prep scene where he is coming off of a strong junior campaign after tallying 68 total tackles (23 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and an interception.

The electrifing prospect took back the interception for a touchdown and also had 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns on offense in 2025 where he accumulated five total scores.

Now, contenders are emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit with an official visit locked in for the summer, according to 247Sports.

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford EDGE Keysan Taylor has three officials set.



Indiana is up first in April. Then Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.



Along with the Ole Miss coaching staff set to host Taylor, the Vanderbilt Commodores and Indiana Hoosiers will get the coveted prospect to campus on multi-day stays.

Golding and Co. have multiple defensive weapons set to be in Oxford this offseason on official visits with a primary focus now set on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Jackson has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but a strong junior campaign catapulted his status with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs extending offers his way.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are squarely in the race for Jackson's commitment as his recruitment picks up amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Ole Miss will host Jackson on an official visit to Oxford from June 5-7 with Golding and Co. getting a crack at the talented Tennessee defender.

