Ole Miss Football Battling for No. 1 Linebacker in America, Florida Gators Commit
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Despite flipping to Billy Napier's program, it hasn't stopped the top schools in the nation from pursuing the coveted 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Kiffin and Co. have ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked linebacker in America with the program giving the youngster something to think about.
Along with Ole Miss, Williams remains in contact with the Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Florida Seminoles, according to On3 Sports.
As it stands, the Florida Gators hold the verbal pledge, but this recruitment is far from over with multiple heavy-hitters in the NIL space ready to ramp up their pursuit.
Williams took part in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year with national scouts beginning to take a closer look at the talented Florida defender.
“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance," On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
"Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication."
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue their pursuit of the top talent in America with Williams firmly on the program's radar heading into the summer months.
With multiple top prospects currently committed to the program, the Rebels will continue looking to bolster the talent-level in Oxford for the 2026 class.
