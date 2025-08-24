Ole Miss Football Commit Shines Alongside BYU Cougars Pledge Ryder Lyons in Debut
Sacramento (Calif.) Folsom four-star wide receiver Jameson Powell revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the SEC program winning out for his services.
Powell, a Top-100 wideout in America, chose the Rebels over the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado Buffaloes, and Arizona Wildcats, among others.
But it was Kiffin and the Rebels that landed the verbal pledge after turning up the heat for the California native's services.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder has received significant attention this offseason prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign, but Ole Miss has his full focus.
“Important factors to me are having a family-oriented connection with the offensive coordinator and my position coach and also, having great relationships with the strength coach and the head coach,” Powell said. “Also, I want to know where they see me in their system and how I can help their team in the best ways.”
This offseason, Powell told On3 Sports that he is "100% locked in with Ole Miss" and will not be visiting other programs moving forward.
The California star has doubled down on his pledge with Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for the talented wideout.
Now, he's starting off his senior campaign hot after taking social media by storm with an elecrifying punt return touchdown on Friday night.
Powell joins Corey Barner, a Top-250 prospect in America, as the wideouts pledged to to the Rebels as it currently stands.
Meet the Newcomer: WR Corey Barber
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in early May.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Rebels over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, among others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said in May. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons."
