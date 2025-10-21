Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks Safety Target
Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star safety Pole Moala has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in America across his sophomore campaign.
Moala, the No. 5 rated safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the scholarship sheet with the program entering the race this week after making the call.
According to 247Sports, Moala is "one of the best all around safeties in the national ’28 class. Legit three-phase playmaker who shined at safety, receiver and in the return game. Ballhawk in the secondary who shows plenty of range and high level football instincts.
"Physical in run support, capable of playing in the box and blowing up the run game. Excellent open field tackler, quick to trigger and can get downhill in a hurry. High end athlete who had a strong freshman track season and his burst and top end speed shows up on the football field.
"The frame, toughness and athleticism all check out and Moala is a high ceiling player who will be recruited at the national level."
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program has begun looking towards the future of the program with new offers being dished out in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.
Moala is the latest target to receive the call with the program extending the scholarship on Monday.
Rebels a Finalist for a Top-15 Safety: Adryan Cole
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star safety Adryan Cole has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the Top-100 prospect.
Cole, the No. 11 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of the Peach State has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, among others, across his prep career.
Cole flaunts an impressive offer sheet with double-digit programs intensifying their pursuits, but after evaluating his options, the Georgia native has narrowed his focus.
The four-star defensive back is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels and Auburn Tigers.
