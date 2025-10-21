Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks Safety Target

AG2G! Beyond blessed and thankful to have received an offer from the University of Mississippi! 🙏🏽 @recruitcoachmc @HenryDoherty21 @wesyerty24 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BManu86 @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @Leuzinger_FB @COACHTONESEKONA pic.twitter.com/sb03eiH24m