Ole Miss Football Labeled 'Strong Contender' for Five-Star Oregon Ducks Target
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will be back in Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Royal, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana, is in the midst of a busy fall schedule after already checking off visits to LSU and Miami across the last two weekends.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is beginning to evaluate the contenders in his process with offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others, on the list.
It's no secret why schools from coast-to-coast are battling for his services.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal while emerging as an early school to watch.
The No. 2 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has continued developing a relationship with Ole Miss where the program has become a "strong contender," Royal told Rivals.
The Ole Miss program was one of the first schools to extend an offer to Royal as he cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sophomore in 2024.
"They were the first ones to see the potential in me before anyone," Royal told Rivals.
Now, the elite wideout will be back in the Magnolia State on Saturday for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels as Kiffin and Co. put a foot on the gas for the talented wide receiver out of Louisiana.
No. 13 Ole Miss will host the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers in a Southeastern Conference clash between a pair of Top-15 programs at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Oxford will be flooded with top targets for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program set to roll out the red carpet for Royal and other elite prospects.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.