Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Top Available Running Back in Transfer Portal

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a visit to Oxford over the weekend, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

Frazier checks in as the No. 8 rated back in the Transfer Portal and the top remaining prospect at his position with the Rebels hitting a home run once again in the free agent market.

The Texas native rushed 116 times for 520 yards across the 2025 season while leading Michigan State’s ground attack. Frazier also tallied a pair of touchdowns on the season for the Spartans.

After two seasons with the Michigan State program, Frazier locked in on the Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers as potential landing spots with Golding and Co. securing the commitment after a trip to the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss has now landed two of the top-ranked running backs available across a 24-hour stretch after also locking in Southern Utah's Joshua Dye on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is coming off of a dominant campaign where he ran the ball 295 times for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns across the 2025 season where he evolved into the top running back at the FCS level.

Dye ultimately earned First-Team AP FCS All-America honors while finishing fourth in the 2025 Walter Payton Award voting.

The historic season in which Dye rounded out the year at No. 1 in FCS in rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, yards per game (152.7) and scoring (168) has him emerging as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss in pursuit.

Golding and Co. have already landed LSU Tigers running back JT Lindsey via the portal, but it didn't stop the coaching staff from remaining active - now adding Dye.

The Transfer Portal Additions [24]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

