Ole Miss Football Offers Highly-Touted Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Cornerback Target

Lane Kiffin and Co. extend an offer to the West Coast defensive back, Rebels enter the mix this week.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Hayden Stepp's Instagram.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with a myriad of new offers being dished out across the last few weeks.

This week, the Ole Miss staff extended a scholarship to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp after the Rebels made the call.

Stepp, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received interest from the "Who's Who" of college football fresh off of a sophomore season with multiple schools in pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.

Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels entering the mix for the highly-touted defensive back prospect out of Nevada.

Stepp comes in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as the latest offer on the table.

The youngster was named a Sophomore All-American by MaxPreps in 2024 after logging 20 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in nine games for his Bishop Gorman crew.

What is Stepp looking for in a school?

“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp told Rivals. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too.

"The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's early in the 2027 prospect's recruiting process, but the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are emerging as early schools to know.

The West Coast stud recently received a crystal ball to land in the LSU Tigers' 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but with multiple schools in pursuit, Stepp looks to be taking his time.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of fresh offers being extended across the last handful of weeks.

Now, Stepp is the latest defensive back to keep tabs on after earning one of his own.

