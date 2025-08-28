Ole Miss Football Offers Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines Safety Target
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker continues garnering significant attention on the recruiting scene this offseason after lighting up the prep scene last fall.
Baker, a Top-50 prospect in California, has earned offers from the top programs in America as schools from coast-to-coast get in the race.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after Lane Kiffin and Co. made the call this week for the prized California safety.
Baker has begun evaluating contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and UCLA Bruins, among others, coming on strong.
Michigan is generating buzz with Baker calling the program his "dream school" this offseason.
"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker said.
"Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”
The Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to keep tabs on for the West Coast prospect with Dan Lanning intensifying his pursuit.
"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).
"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”
The highly-touted defensive back remains a premier prospect on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss being the latest school to enter the race for his services.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Saturday with the program beginning to generate significant buzz this fall.
