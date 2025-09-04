Ole Miss Football Predicted to Flip Prized LSU Tigers, UCF Knights Commitments
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a critical stretch on the recruiting trail with the coaching staff chipping away at targets on the program's radar.
After a summer stretch of stacking talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of more prospects to secure as the fall months near.
Now, Ole Miss is trending for a pair of targets committed to other programs with the Rebels pushing to flip them away from their current pledges.
What's the buzz on the recruiting scene?
Flip Watch: Rebels Trending on the Trail...
No. 1: OL Emanuel Tucker [LSU Tigers]
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker was back in Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and Co. heading into the fall despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
But a commitment to the Bayou Bengals hasn't slowed down Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels from intensifying their pursuit with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is a priority for Ole Miss with the Rebels beginning to intensify their pursuit for Tucker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after months of chipping away, the Ole Miss Rebels are trending with 247Sports' David Johnson logging a prediction in favor of flipping him away from LSU.
No. 2: DL Jayden Curtis [UCF Knights]
Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin defensive lineman Jayden Curtis remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Curtis, who's quickly emerging as a talented under-the-radar prospect in the Magnolia State, has the attention of the hometown program.
The Mississippi native made his way up to Oxford in June to compete in the program's offensive line/defensive line camp.
Curtis walked in without an offer, but quickly got the attention of position coach Randall Joyner during drills.
He then earned an offer with the Rebels extending one in person to the fast-rising prospect.
But the Ole Miss legacy eventually revealed a commitment to the UCF Knights during the offseason with the Rebels missing out on his initial pledge.
Now, Kiffin and Co. remain in hot pursuit with the program trending to flip the coveted defensive lineman.
On Thursday, Ole Miss received a prediction from 247Sports' David Johnson to flip him away from his UCF commitment.
