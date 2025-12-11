Ole Miss Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Fast-Rising Wide Receiver

Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy three-star wide receiver Case Thomas has emerged as a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools in pursuit.

Thomas, a Top-250 wide receiver in next year's recruiting cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene with interest from SEC schools.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State holds offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Akron Zips, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Jackson State Tigers, among others.

Thomas has also received interest from the Auburn Tigers with a game day visit under his belt in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now, after a strong junior campaign, Thomas is picking up steam with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented wideout.

Courtesy of Case Thomas on Instagram.

Fast forward to Wednesday and 247Sports' David Johnson locked in a prediction for the Ole Miss Rebels to ultimately land his commitment.

Ole Miss is coming off of significant news in wide receiver recruiting after flipping the No. 3 rated wideout in America - Jase Mathews - away from his Auburn Tigers pledge.

The Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last Friday during the Early Signing Period where he ultimately put pen to paper with the program in Oxford.

The No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Mathews initially pledged to the Auburn Tigers with the relationship of Hugh Freeze setting the tone in the recruitment process, but with Freeze relieved of his duties, Ole Miss came in swinging.

Scouting Jase Mathews:

“Mathews is a skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting.

"Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands. Finished his junior season with 68 catches for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games."

