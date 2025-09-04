Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip LSU Tigers Commit, No. 1 Offensive Lineman in State
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker was back in Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and Co. heading into the fall despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
But a commitment to the Bayou Bengals hasn't slowed down Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels from intensifying their pursuit with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is a priority for Ole Miss with the Rebels beginning to intensify their pursuit for Tucker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam in their push as they look to flip Tucker away from the LSU Tigers.
After a visit to Oxford last weekend, Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for Tucker where he remains intrigued at the opportunity to suit up for the hometown program.
Tucker is a prospect that continues rising in the recruiting rankings after a strong junior campaign for his New Albany (Miss.) squad in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Now, Ole Miss continues chipping away for the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi as they look to flip him away from the LSU Tigers.
