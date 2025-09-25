Ole Miss Football Set to Host Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks Target
Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers.
The prized Tennessee wideout has become a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana, among others, extending scholarships his way.
Walden is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.
Now, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect has emerged as a name to know in Tennessee with a myriad of schools in on the action.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels set to have Walden in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the program's Top-15 showdown against the LSU Tigers.
The Ole Miss staff has maxed out the capacity in the recruiting section with the program utilizing the Southeastern Conference clash to its advantage.
Walden will be one of many prospects set to be in the Magnolia State on Saturday.
The Visitor to Know: No. 1 RB in America Set to Arrive
Louisville (Miss.) four-star running back Zaiden Jernigan has exploded on the recruiting scene this fall with a myriad of program in pursuit of the talented Magnolia State prospect.
Jernigan, the No. 1 running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and California Bears, among others, as his rise continues.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder out of Mississippi has emerged as an early priority for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the sophomore class with the program keeping a foot on the gas.
Now, the Ole Miss staff is set to host Jernigan this weekend with the No. 1 running back in America expected to take an unofficial visit to Oxford on Saturday for the Rebels' SEC clash against LSU.
This is a big one for the Ole Miss staff with the program set to receive another face-to-face meeting with the elite running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
As a freshman in 2024, Jernigan eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards and scored 30 touchdowns during his first year on the prep scene.
Jernigan ran for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on a whopping 8.3 yards per carry. He also caught 16 passes for 266 yards and 3 scores while adding 1 kick return touchdown.
The four-star running back led Louisville (Miss.) to a 13-2 record and a Mississippi 4A state runner-up finish.
Jernigan will be surrounded by a myriad of recruits in Oxford on Saturday with Ole Miss using the critical SEC matchup to the program's advantage.
