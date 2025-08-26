The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Set to Host North Carolina Tar Heels Target for Visit to Oxford

Lane Kiffin and Co. are assembling this weekend's visitor list, coveted Mississippi offensive lineman heading to town.

Zack Nagy

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Brookhaven (Miss.) offensive lineman Corderro McDaniel will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' season opener against Georgia State, according to 247Sports.

McDaniel, a fast-rising prospcet in the Magnolia State, has reeled in a slew of offers as he gears up for his junior campaign.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder has scholarships from the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, among others, on the list.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit of the physically imposing offensive lineman with the program set to get McDaniel over to Oxford this weekend for the program's season opener against Georgia State.

Ole Miss opens the 2025 season on Saturday night with a visitors list being assembled as Oxford prepares for a matchup against Georgia State.

The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State

Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch

Early Betting Lines: Week 1 Edition

Ole Miss: -35.5 (-112)
Georgia State: +35.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 60.5 (-110)

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 35.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

De'Zhaun Stribling: Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Kiffin's Take: Austin Simmons Edition

Simmons' Development:

“I think Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night and performed really well. We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that. It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.

"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.” 

Published
