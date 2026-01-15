Ole Miss Football Transfer Target Trending Elsewhere Amid Ohio State Buckeyes Push

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker has emerged as one of the hottest names in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Auburn Tigers entering the race for his services.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels hosted Parker on a visit to Oxford earlier this month in what was his first trip since entering the portal as the program made a splash early.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he chose the program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in Baton Rouge despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but flashed in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Since entering the portal, Golding and Co. turned up the heat for the promising youngster with three years of eligibility after hitting his stride in 2025 - but certainly began battling other schools in pursuit.

The Auburn Tigers emerged as the early favorite to land Parker, but there's been a sudden shift, according to multiple reports, with the Ohio State Buckeyes now receiving a prediction to earn a commitment from Parker.

With former LSU Tigers wide receivers Coach Hankton now the position coach for the Buckeyes, he's making sure to put a full-court press on Parker where he's now received a prediction to land with Ohio State for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss has reeled in commitments from a trio of coveted transfer wide receivers as the program retools the room - headlined by Top-10 transfer wideout Darrell Gill Jr. from Syracuse.

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the top-ranked available pass-catcher at the time of his commitment with the Rebels landing an elite weapon on offense.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, he's Oxford bound with a chance to make a statement in the Southeastern Conference and headline a talented Ole Miss receiving corps.

