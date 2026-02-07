SEC Rival Building Momentum for Elite Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason as his recruitment process takes off.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder out of the Magnolua State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies as his meteoric rise continues.

The Choctaw County (Miss.) product has a former teammate of his already on campus in former five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham where the relationship will be critical in the program's recruiting approach.

But the real connection to keep tabs on for Shumaker is defensive line coach Randall Joyner after the critical assistant coach made the decision to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Joyner and Shumaker have developed strong rapport with the entire Ole Miss assistant coaching pool keeping up with the consensus Top-50 prospect in America.

But Shumaker will be one the Rebels are battling for until the end with the Mississippi State Bulldogs also in contention with the SEC rival set to host him for a visit, according to 247Sports.

Ole Miss is coming off of a pivotal January stretch where Golding and Co. checked in with a myriad of priority prospects on the recruiting trail for in-person visits - specifically across Mississippi, Georgia, and Louisiana.

The Visit to Know: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason as programs from coast-to-coast enter the race for his services.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process as he prepares for a pivotal offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

Wilson made his way to Louisiana last week for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options as schools travel down to The Boot in pursuit of the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.

