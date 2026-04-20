Top Ole Miss Football Target, Nation's No. 5 Athlete Predicted to Commit To SEC Foe

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais will reveal a commitment decision on Monday, April 20 with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the dynamic Bayou State standout.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt in his recruitment this offseason amid an aggressive pursuit from associate head coach Frank Wilson.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Louisiana quickly blossomed into a national recruit across his sophomore campaign in 2024 after tallying 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also stringing together an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas A&M Aggies as the six finalists with a commitment date locked in for April 20.

Calais is just hours away from revealing a commitment decision with an announcement time set to go public around 6:30 p.m. CT. What's the buzz?

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the LSU Tigers have built serious momentum here down the stretch for the dynamic offensive weapon.

Rivals' Shea Dixon has also logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for one of the top athletes in America that thrives as both a pass-catcher and running back - likely set to play wideout at the next level.

"Calais is another blue-chipper that’s currently trending toward in-state LSU, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine," Rivals recenrly wrote of Calais.

"A versatile two-way playmaker, Calais has official visits locked in with LSU, Ole Miss and Houston. His process looks like one that will carry past the spring."

Now, the clock is ticking for the Louisiana native as an LSU Tigers versus Ole Miss Rebels battles trickles into the final hours ahead of a Monday decision. Can Ole Miss pull off a stunner or will the Bayou Bengals get it done?

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.