Oregon Football's Dillon Gabriel Joins Elite Quarterbacks at Manning Passing Academy
Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel tops the list of a stellar group of quarterbacks from the SEC and Big Ten headed to the 2024 Manning Passing Academy (MPA). This is a family-owned and managed football camp that focuses on the basic fundamentals of football. While the camp is best known for their work with up-and-coming QBs, they also cater to the offensive skill positions of running back, tight end, and wide receiver.
Gabriel’s selection as a counselor marks his second appearance at the camp, the first coming in 2021 as a quarterback at the University of Central Florida (UCF). Also noteworthy is that this marks the fifth straight MPA that Oregon will be represented, as Gabriel follows Ty Thompson (2022-23), Anthony Brown Jr. (2021), and Justin Herbert (2019).
In addition to Gabriel’s attendance, the Big Ten Conference will be represented by fellow QBs of Ohio State’s Will Howard, Purdue’s Hudson Card, and Washington’s Will Rogers. Certainly, not to be forgotten, the SEC is sending a full contingent to the camp.
“Good representation from the Southeastern Conference including Georgia’s Carson Beck, Brady Cook from Missouri, Ole Miss’Jaxson Dart, Graham Mertz from Florida, and (Garrett) Nussmeier (LSU) of course. Alabama quarterback (Jalen Milroe) is coming, as is Oklahoma’s (Jackson Arnold) quarterback,” Archie Manning said. “We have two quarterbacks coming from Texas this year. Quinn Ewers will be back, Arch (Manning) will be here.”
This year marks the 28th annual event which takes place from June 27-30 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and is going to be the most attended event in the camp’s history.
“This will be our biggest group of campers,” the eldest Manning said. “I think we’ll have 1,500 campers. We sold out in October. Probably 110 coaches, and I’ve got 46 starting college quarterbacks coming.”
Gabriel’s participation in the camp isn’t a surprise given his early status as a leading candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. There is also no question that Gabriel will represent the Ducks and the Big Ten very well at the most prestigious football camp in the country.