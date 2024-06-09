HOW TO WATCH: Oregon Baseball vs. Texas A&M Super Regional Game 2
Oregon baseball is now in win-or-go-home mode.
The Ducks dropped game one of the College Station Super Regional to Texas A&M 10-6 Saturday. That means UO will need to win Sunday and Monday to take the best-of-three series and advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
Despite a quick start and a 6-3 lead, the Ducks couldn't hold things together through the middle innings as errors, wild pitches, and walks helped an already strong Aggies offense take over the game.
"It's disappointing," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said after the loss. "We got off to a good start but yet didn't play a complete game today whatsoever."
Now backed up against the wall with any loss in College Station ending the season, Wasikowski noted his team has better baseball to play.
"I think we have a better game in us," Wasikowski said.
Texas A&M is the No. 3 national seed and holds a 48-13 record. Oregon won the Santa Barbara Regional last weekend as the No. 3 seed in the region. The Ducks are now 40-19.
Game 2 is slated for a 4:30 p.m. PDT first pitch. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Monday's "if necessary" game does not yet have a start time.