Wrexham Snap Four-Game Winless Streak to Record Landmark Win
An undermanned Wrexham held off Oxford United to secure their first home victory in the Championship since 1981–82.
The Red Dragons came into the all-important clash without a win in their last four matches. The oldest club in Wales sat 18th in the standings, just three points clear of the relegation battle.
With the pressure mounting on Phil Parkinson, Wrexham had little time to dwell on their 1–0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend before returning to action on Wednesday night. The Welsh outfit sought just their third league victory this season.
The club’s two prior triumphs came away from home, leaving the loyal supporters in Wrexham starving for a vintage performance under the lights at the STōK Cae Ras.
Local hero Nathan Broadhead sent the crowd to its feet in the 14th minute with the game’s opening goal, a right-footed strike that Oxford United goalkeeper Jamie Cumming failed to keep out of his goal.
Parkinson’s men did well to keep control of the game until Callum Doyle was sent off in the 67th minute for a late tackle on Siriki Dembélé. Down to 10 men, the hosts’ long-awaited home victory seemed to be slipping through their fingers yet again.
Except the Red Dragons hunkered down and preserved their one-goal lead, maintaining their clean sheet despite being down a man. When the final whistle sounded, it was a moment of jubilation, one 44 years in the making, for Wrexham and their supporters.
The club now moved up to 15th in the standings with 13 points through 11 matches.
Wrexham will hope to carry their momentum into next weekend, when they face their biggest test yet—a trip to Riverside Stadium. Parkinson’s side take on second-place Middlesbrough on Saturday, Oct. 25.