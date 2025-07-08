New York Mets Take 'Young Cody Bellinger' In MLB Draft First Round Mock
The Oregon Ducks are on track to have a first round pick in the MLB draft for the first time since pitcher David Peterson was taken in 2017 by the New York Mets. During the 2024 MLB Draft, the Ducks had five players selected, but didn't see a player taken until the seventh round.
With the draft less than a week away on July 13, the Oregon faithful are hopeful that Ducks' outfielder Mason Neville hears his name called in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. After an All-American season, Neville has been projected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft.
Jim Callis of MLB.com slotted Neville to go to the Mets with the No. 38 pick. He has Neville as the No. 11 outfielder taken in the first round.
Neville slashed .290/.429/.724 and hit 26 home runs, which was good enough to lead the NCAA Division I. A scouting report on Neville from MLB.com likens him to a former NL MVP who shared similar traits to Neville as a prospect.
"Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger. He can drive the ball gap-to-gap with plenty of pull power. He’s manned center exclusively this year, using his above-average speed and good reads -- not to mention a strong arm -- to look like a future up-the-middle player who could go in the top few rounds," MLB.com said.
The scouting grades for Neville from MLB.com show that he is a plus power hitter with a 60 grade, He also holds a 55 run grade as well as a 55 arm grade. His hit grade is the lowest at 45. Overall, Neville is rated as a 50 grade prospect.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Four-Star Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Actively Recruiting 4-Star Receiver Jalen Lott To Eugene
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Eugene?
The No. 9 outfielder and No. 35 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com's rankings, Neville is no stranger to the draft process. He got selected in the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school before ultimately forgoing the pros for college.
"Neville was a well-regarded toolsy outfield prospect in the Las Vegas high school ranks as the 2022 Draft approached. He’s made some very good steps forward this spring, catapulting him back up onto the early-round Draft radar. The fact that offensive profile comes in a player who looks like he can stick in center field makes Neville even more exciting," MLB.com said.
Neville isn't the only Oregon player who is expected to hear his name called on draft night. A pair of Ducks pitchers, left-hander Grayson Grinsell and right-hander Jason Reitz, sit inside the Top 200 of MLB.com's draft prospect rankings. Grinsell is ranked as the No. 190 prospect and Reitz sits one spot behind him as the No. 191 prospect.