Oregon Baseball Outlasts No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 2-1
Oregon baseball is one win away from a super regional.
The Ducks upended UC Santa Barbara 2-1 Saturday evening. UO improves to 39-18 and stays unblemished in the Santa Barbara Regional, while UCSB falls 43-13 and heads to an elimination game Sunday afternoon.
Both teams threatened through six innings but neither could push across a run.
The Gauchos were feet away from getting on the board in the sixth inning when Jessada Brown attempted to steal home. Grayson Grinsell was alert and stepped off the rubber before firing a strike to Chase Meggers to get the out and end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Justin Cassella knocked a leadoff single. He promptly stole second and scored on a Carter Garate base hit.
Then in the eighth inning, Jack Brooks struck a double before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Drew Smith hit a chopper just over the mound, forcing the Gaucho short stop to throw to first as Brooks strode across the plate.
But UCSB wasn't going out quietly. After Ryan Featherston hit the leadoff batter. A double put runners at second and third with no outs. After a strikeout, Featherston loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk.
After getting the second out with a strikeout, Feathertson hit another batter, bringing in a Gaucho run. The very next pitch induced a slow roller to Garate at third base who simply stepped on the bag to end the game.
Grinsell got credit for the win, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits, striking out nine. His 114 pitches are a career-high.
Ryan Featherston earned a save on the night, pitching the final 2.0 innings and striking out three.
The Ducks collected eight hits, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Meggers. Garate also put together a multi-hit effort.
UCSB will face San Diego Sunday at 12 p.m. PDT. The Toreros eliminated Fresno State 7-5 earlier Saturday. Oregon awaits the winner of that game at 6 p.m. CDT. If the Ducks win, they head to their second straight super regional while a loss would set up a winner-take-all game Monday.